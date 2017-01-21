Next-Gen Mercedes GLA Caught Testing

by Bennett Oghifo

It’s barely been a week since the refreshed Mercedes-Benz GLA crossover debuted and already the automaker has begun initial testing for the next-generation model.

The updated GLA bowed at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show last week, with refinements and enhancements to hold it over until the next-generation model arrives. Mercedes-Benz isn’t wasting anytime on developing the new GLA, as spy photographers have caught a Mercedes A-Class prototype serving as a mule for testing purposes. Considering the new A-Class and GLA models will share the same platform, it’s no surprise the German automaker is using the A-Class for early testing.

The mule has a higher ride height, larger wheels and tires and what appears to be a slightly wider track, all evidence that this is being used to test the new GLA. The next-generation model isn’t set to arrive until late 2019 or early 2020, so there will still be plenty of time before spy photographers will manage to catch Mercedes-Benz testing the actual body.

Like the existing model, expect to see a range of gasoline engines available, as well as a high-performance AMG variant. It also wouldn’t be a surprise if the company adds an electrified variant to the lineup.

