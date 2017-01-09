Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Neymar, others missing in 2016 FIFA FIFPro World 11 – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Neymar, others missing in 2016 FIFA FIFPro World 11
Daily Post Nigeria
Manchester United and France's Paul Pogba, Barcelona's Neymar Jr. and Italian legendary goalkeeper, Gianluigi Buffon have all been omitted from the 2016 FIFA FIFPro World 11. According to Goal, Pogba, who helped France reach the final of the Euro …
Paul Pogba and Neymar fail to make Fifa FIFPro team of the year to be revealed tonightThe Sun
FIFA Announce 2016 World Team Of The YearSoccer Laduma
Revealed: Paul Pogba, Gianluigi Buffon and Neymar left out of FIFPro World XISportskeeda
Goal.com
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.