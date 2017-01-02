Pages Navigation Menu

NFF appeals to Nigeria Police on late Douglas Uzama

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has urged the Nigeria Police, to fish out those behind the murder of Gombe United defender, Douglas Uzama . Uzama was killed in Benin City on December 29, 2016. The former Nigeria youth international, had travelled to celebrate the Yuletide with his family and was shot dead by suspected cultists. […]

