NFF appeals to Nigeria Police on late Douglas Uzama
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has urged the Nigeria Police, to fish out those behind the murder of Gombe United defender, Douglas Uzama . Uzama was killed in Benin City on December 29, 2016. The former Nigeria youth international, had travelled to celebrate the Yuletide with his family and was shot dead by suspected cultists. […]
NFF appeals to Nigeria Police on late Douglas Uzama
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG