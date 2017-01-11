Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NFF challenges match commissioners on diligence – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
NFF challenges match commissioners on diligence
The Nation Newspaper
The 2017 NFF Match Commissioners' seminar began in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Tuesday, with NFF President Amaju Pinnick declaring that the federation would start suspending match commissioners who are found guilty of dereliction of duty …
Home Sports FIFA Stops $1.5m Grant To NigeriaThe Tide

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.