NFF challenges match commissioners on diligence – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
NFF challenges match commissioners on diligence
The Nation Newspaper
The 2017 NFF Match Commissioners' seminar began in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Tuesday, with NFF President Amaju Pinnick declaring that the federation would start suspending match commissioners who are found guilty of dereliction of duty …
Home Sports FIFA Stops $1.5m Grant To Nigeria
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG