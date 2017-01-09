NFF debunks story on African football website

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has called a lie of a report in an African football website of Saturday, January 7 which claimed football’s world ruling body, FIFA had stopped a $1.5 million grant to Nigeria after seeing ‘traces of corruption’ and issued a so-called final warning to the NFF on financial management.

Nothing could be farther from the truth. We have never received any information from FIFA talking about ‘traces of corruption’ in our submission with regards to the audit query of last year.

The only information FIFA has provided to the NFF since the audit query is that they are keen to look at performance improvement areas in which FIFA and NFF might jointly work on going forward.

Amazingly, this same matter affects so many Member Associations in Africa, as a result of the new financial and governance reforms in FIFA. It is only in Nigeria that the issue has been sensationalised beyond normal.

In any event, the query matter is being handled and we hope to sort out all matters within the shortest possible time so that we can put all these behind us.

The NFF calls on all football stakeholders in the country to support the NFF in its drive to lift the game to a new pedestal, as negative stories and peddling of outright falsehood are capable of scaring away investors and prospective partners.

