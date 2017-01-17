NFF eyes Everton’s Lookman for Super Eagles – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
NFF eyes Everton's Lookman for Super Eagles
Daily Post Nigeria
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), is optimistic they can convince Everton's new boy , Ademola Lookman, to play for the Super Eagles. Lookman was born in Southwark and has played for England's U19 and U-20 teams. NFF's Technical Director, Bitrus …
