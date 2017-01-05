NFF inaugurates Nigeria Women Football League board – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
NFF inaugurates Nigeria Women Football League board
Vanguard
President of Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick has charged the newly –inaugurated Board of the Nigeria Women Football League to work with passion and commitment to lift the women's League to a new pedestal. Speaking at the new …
NFF challenges NNL Board on aggressive marketing
We are working to make NFF independent – Sanusi
Pinnick invited to FIFA's Best Football Awards ceremony
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG