NFF inaugurates Nigeria Women Football League Board

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Thursday in Abuja, inaugurated the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Board.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inauguration of the board took place at the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Secretariat.

Speaking at the inauguration,the President of the Nigeria Football Federation(NFF),Amaju Pinnick, called on the board members to work with passion and commitment to lift the women’s league to a new pedestal.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the board members, Chaired by Aisha Falode, in their ability to lift the game to a new level.

“I am aware of the prowess of Falode in marketing, and what she can bring to the league to develop it.

‘’I also know that most of the members are well connected and could bring a new lease of life to the women’s league.

“They are all seasoned, passionate and capable,” he said.

Falode, a member of the CAF Media Committee and CAF Match Commissioner, said it was a great honour for her and other members to be called upon to serve.

“The past boards of the women’s league did their best, but there is a lot of room for improvement.

“We will look at the structure and the issue of players’ welfare and we are committed to running a women’s eague that is functional, compact and competitive.

“What we saw at the 10th Women Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon confirmed that the gap between the so –called big teams and the so –called small teams in African women football has narrowed significantly.

“It is our responsibility to run a women’s league that will turn things around and we will give it our best shot.

“In truth, times are hard, but tough times also have a way of bringing the best out of people, in terms of innovation,” she said.

NAN reports that the board is made up of Aisha Falode (Independent Chairman); Margaret Icheen (Independent Vice- Chairman); Joe Amene (Independent Director); Kemi Adesanya (Director) and Matilda Otuene (Director).

Others are, Henrietta Ukaigwe (Director); Hussaina Suleiman (Director); Mustapha Tahir (Director); Usman Mustapha (Director); Nkechi Obi (Chief Executive Officer).

Others stakeholders present at the inauguration were, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, NFF General Secretary, Ibrahim Gusau and Chief Felix Anyansi-Agwu (NFF Executive Committee members).

Others were Dr Emmanuel Ikpeme (Deputy General Secretary), Mr Bitrus Bewarang (Technical Director) and Mr Bola Oyeyode (Director of Competitions). (

