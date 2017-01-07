NFF is not protecting players interest enough, says Oriaku – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
Cyril Oriaku, a member of the winning squad for Ranger International FC of Enugu at the 2015/2016 season, on Saturday said the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) was not protecting their interest enough. Oriaku stated this in Lagos that 95 per cent of …
