NFF may axe Rangers over stadium
For dilapidated and obsolete facilies at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, the Nigeria football federation, NFF, may force Enugu Rangers to play their matches outside Enugu. The football governing body warned that unless the Enugu state government urgently upgrades the obsolete and dilapidated facilities at the Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium, ahead of the 2017/ 2016 Confederation of Africa […]
