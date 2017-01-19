Pages Navigation Menu

NFF may go after England U-20 striker Lookman, Bewarang says – Vanguard

Vanguard

NFF may go after England U-20 striker Lookman, Bewarang says
Vanguard
Abuja – Bitrus Bewarang, the National Technical Director of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), says the Federation wants to persuade 19-year-old Everton FC striker Ademola Lookman to play for Nigeria rather than England. Lookman was born in England …
