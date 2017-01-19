Pages Navigation Menu

NFF says Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium not ready for CAF competition

Daily Trust

NFF says Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium not ready for CAF competition
Vanguard
Enugu – Mr Bola Oyeyode, Director of Competitions, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), says the current state of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium is below standard for Africa Football Confederation (CAF) competitions. Oyeyode, who made the assertion on …
