NFF says Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium not ready for CAF competition – Vanguard
|
Daily Trust
|
NFF says Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium not ready for CAF competition
Vanguard
Enugu – Mr Bola Oyeyode, Director of Competitions, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), says the current state of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium is below standard for Africa Football Confederation (CAF) competitions. Oyeyode, who made the assertion on …
NFF officials visit Bauchi to inspect ATB Stadium for Wikki's CAF competition matches
NFF rejigs marketing, branding strategies
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG