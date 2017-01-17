Pages Navigation Menu

NFF targets Everton's Lookman for Eagles' call up

Vanguard

NFF targets Everton's Lookman for Eagles' call up
Vanguard
Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation, Bitrus Bewarang, is optimistic that Everton new kid on the block Ademola Lookman will pledge his international future to the Super Eagles rather than his country of birth, England. The Southwark

