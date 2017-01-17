NFF targets Everton’s Lookman for Eagles’ call up – Vanguard
NFF targets Everton's Lookman for Eagles' call up
Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation, Bitrus Bewarang, is optimistic that Everton new kid on the block Ademola Lookman will pledge his international future to the Super Eagles rather than his country of birth, England. The Southwark …
