NFF targets Everton’s Lookman for Eagles’ call up

Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation, Bitrus Bewarang, is optimistic that Everton new kid on the block Ademola Lookman will pledge his international future to the Super Eagles rather than his country of birth, England.

The Southwark-born striker has been sounded out about the possibility of representing Nigeria at senior level, and a source close to the situation informed that he would love to continue playing for the English youth teams for now, with the next big event on the Fifa calendar, the U20 World Cup, on the horizon.

But Bewarang has insisted that Lookman is in the plans of the Nigeria Football Federation, and a call-up to the national team appears imminent.

“The Super Eagles coach has been combing Europe for youthful players and players on current form who are playing for their clubs, “ Bewarang told reporters.

“We will soon start the African Cup of Nations qualifiers, most of these players will be exposed. We are taking the AFCON and World Cup qualifiers seriously. “

He added : “I saw Lookman against Manchester City, he scored a beautiful goal. We are taking note of him because he can be called up.

“Selection is done by the coach, we will try to draw his attention to the player if he doesn’t know him already.

“We have to talk to him and convince him to play for Nigeria, it’s a good development for Nigerian football. “

The 19-year-old Lookman first played for England at U19 level before he was promoted to the U20 squad.

The post NFF targets Everton’s Lookman for Eagles’ call up appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

