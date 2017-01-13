NFF To Inspect Rangers, Wikki, Others’ Home Turves For Continental Assignments

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) clubs representing the nation in the continental championships this year would have the proposed venues for their home games inspected by officials of the Nigeria Football Federation, to affirm their suitability to host visiting teams from around the continent.

This was the agreement reached at the end of a meeting of NFF officials and officials of the four clubs – Rangers International, Rivers United, FC IfeanyiUbah and Wikki Tourists – at the NFF secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday .

Deliberations centred on match venues, stadium readiness, team preparation, team travel and accommodation, logistics, match officials travel and accommodation, communication with NFF and officials of the opposition team, safety, security and medical provisions.

NFF Director of Competitions Bola Oyeyode briefed officials of the four clubs on requirements of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and harped on the importance of being fully prepared in all the noted areas, in order not to attract avoidable sanctions and unpleasant experiences in the course of the tournaments.

NPFL champions Rangers International would fly the country’s flag in the CAF Champions League alongside second-placed Rivers United, while Federation Cup winners FC IfeanyiUbah and third-placed Wikki Tourists would seek for continental honours in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Flying Antelopes proposed to make use of the 25,000-capacity Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium for their home matches, while Rivers United opted for the Yakubu Gowon Stadium (16,000 capacity) in Port Harcourt and Wikki Tourists decided on the 18,000-capacity Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi.

FC IfeanyiUbah would host their home games at the 17,000-capacity Ifeanyi Ubah International Stadium, Nnewi.

Oyeyode noted that none of the four stadia had been previously homologated by the Confederation of African Football, hence the need for NFF to inspect the venues well ahead of the African competitions.

The first-leg, first-round of this year’s continental tournaments would take place on the weekend of February 9 to 11, 2017 .

