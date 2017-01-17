Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NFF won’t hesitate to sanction under-performing referees, Referees Committee Chairman warns

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Tuesday in Abuja warned that referees who under-performed in the ongoing league would be severely dealt with in the new season. Ahmed Yusuf, the Chairman of NFF Referees’ Committee, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the Federation’s expectation from referees this year was an above-average performance. He said…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post NFF won’t hesitate to sanction under-performing referees, Referees Committee Chairman warns appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.