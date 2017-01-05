NGO Condemns Call For Sack Of SGF

The North – East Consolidated Farmers Forum has condemned in strong terms the recent calls made by some group of individuals for the sacking of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Engineer Babachir David Lawal.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the Senate has called for the scan of the SGF over mismanagement of funds for the Internally Displaced Persons ( IDPs) in the north

In a strongly worded statement issued in Abuja yesterday, the President of the NGO,prominent political activist and a deputy gubernatorial aspirant in Borno State, Mohammed Abba Liman, said, the calls were unsincere and made by disgruntling elements who do not want the progress of this country.

According to him, the SGF has not committed any offence which warranted his being sacked.

Rather, he has worked diligently and should be allowed to continue doing such work in line with General Buhari’s agenda to move the country forward.

Liman warned such people to desist from making such unsubstantiated claims which are anti-progress and to allow the Buhari administration to deliver dividends of democracy including fight against corruption and insurgency.

