NGO: Malnutrition kills 2,300 Nigerian children daily

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Health, News | 0 comments

Mr Ubah Nnaemeka, the Project Officer, Civil Society Scaling-up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUNN), on Tuesday said malnutrition accounts for the death of 2,300 Nigerian children daily. Nnaemeka made this known on Tuesday in Ilorin at a two-day Advocacy Skills and Strategic training organised for members of the organisation in Kwara. Quoting the National Demographic and […]

