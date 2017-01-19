NGO’s on Bikita West violence: Call off poll – New Zimbabwe.com
NGO's on Bikita West violence: Call off poll
CIVIL SOCIETY groups said the Bikita West by-election scheduled for Saturday should be called off while others said regional leaders should intervene after opposition candidates were savaged this week. In statements released Wednesday, the civil …
