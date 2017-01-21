Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NPFL Match Day Three: Plateau United set to extend unbeaten run – Goal.com

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Goal.com

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
NPFL Match Day Three: Plateau United set to extend unbeaten run
Goal.com
History will count for nothing as league leaders Plateau United meet rejuvenated Sunshine Stars on Sunday in an explosive Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) week three fixture at the Rwang Pam Stadium. The Peace Boys are yet to drop points in …
Gaadi charges Plateau United to maintain momentumDaily Trust

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.