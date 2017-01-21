NHIS to enrol NYSC members in health scheme

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) said it would enrol members of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the health scheme to enable them have access to quality healthcare. A statement by NYSC Director of Press, Mrs Bose Aderibigbe, in Abuja on Friday, said Executive Secretary of NHIS, Prof. Usman Yusuf, disclosed this when he…

