NHIS To Give NYSC Corp Members Healthcare Coverage
The NHIS boss have concluded plans to extend healthcare coverage to serving corp members. AS A WAY of accommodating all Nigerians in the health insurance scheme, the executive secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Professor Usman Yusufu has disclosed that the agency had concluded plans to extend healthcare coverage to members of National Youth …
