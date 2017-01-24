NHIS to give NYSC members healthcare coverage

AS A WAY of accommodating all Nigerians in the health insurance scheme, the executive secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Professor Usman Yusufu has disclosed that the agency had concluded plans to extend healthcare coverage to members of National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, as well as absorbing them into the system. In a press […]

The post NHIS to give NYSC members healthcare coverage appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

