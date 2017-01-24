NHIS to give NYSC members healthcare coverage
AS A WAY of accommodating all Nigerians in the health insurance scheme, the executive secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Professor Usman Yusufu has disclosed that the agency had concluded plans to extend healthcare coverage to members of National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, as well as absorbing them into the system. In a press […]
