Nhleko commends new SAPS recruits – Independent Online

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

Nhleko commends new SAPS recruits
Pretoria – Police Minister Nkosinathi Nhleko has commended the 5000 new police recruits, saying they made a remarkable impact during the festive season. "In Gauteng no crime was reported at any of 47 major malls from December 1 to 29," said Nhleko.
