Nhleko commends new SAPS recruits – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
Nhleko commends new SAPS recruits
Independent Online
Pretoria – Police Minister Nkosinathi Nhleko has commended the 5000 new police recruits, saying they made a remarkable impact during the festive season. "In Gauteng no crime was reported at any of 47 major malls from December 1 to 29," said Nhleko.
Festive season sees decrease in crimes
Department of Police releases safer festive season successes and related crime information
Police hail festive season anti-crime operations
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG