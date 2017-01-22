Nhleko rubbishes claims he favoured Ntlemeza for Hawks head post – Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News
Nhleko rubbishes claims he favoured Ntlemeza for Hawks head post
It's reported that Nathi Nhleko allegedly ignored a shortlist of five highly qualified officers and appointed Berning Ntlemeza. FILE: Minister of Police Nathi Nhleko. Picture: GCIS. Hawks · Police Minister Nathi Nhleko · Major General Berning Ntlemeza.
