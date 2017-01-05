Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nicki Minaj Confirms She’s Broken Up With Meek Mill

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

It’s official! Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj are no longer an item after nearly two years of dating and several hints about walking down the aisle and exchanging vows. 34-year-old Nicki Minaj and 29-year-old Meek Mill have been dating since 2015 but there have been several rumors of their breakup which they have debunked time …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Nicki Minaj Confirms She’s Broken Up With Meek Mill appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.