Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nicola Sturgeon loses battle to block Brexit – Daily Mail

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Nicola Sturgeon loses battle to block Brexit
Daily Mail
Supreme Court judges unanimously rejected claims that Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland should be given a veto on Brexit. Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon led arguments that the devolved administrations should be consulted before Theresa …
Brexit ruling: The Supreme Court judgment in fullTelegraph.co.uk
Brexit: Supreme Court says Parliament must give Article 50 go-aheadBBC News
Court rejects Scottish government Article 50 argumentBBC News
CNN –New York Times –The Guardian –Yahoo News
all 663 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.