Nicolas Maduro: Venezuela’s President sacks the head of Central Bank

Speaking on his weekly television program, Maduro announced that Central Bank head Nelson Merentes, has resigned.

President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday announced the firing of Venezuela’s Central Bank chief, amid a deep economic crisis worsened by the recent bungled release of bigger denomination banknotes.

Speaking on his weekly television program, Maduro announced that Central Bank head Nelson Merentes — who has been under intense pressure after the banknote debacle — has handed in his resignation.

The left-wing Venezuelan leader announced that he has tapped economist Ricardo Sanguino to succeed Merentes.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

