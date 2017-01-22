Pages Navigation Menu

Nicolas Maduro: Venezuela’s President sacks the head of Central Bank

Posted on Jan 22, 2017

Venezuela's Central Bank chief Nelson Merentes was fired on January 22, 2016, amid a deep economic crisis aggravated a botched attempt to replace the country's largest bank note

Speaking on his weekly television program, Maduro announced that Central Bank head Nelson Merentes, has resigned.

Speaking on his weekly television program, Maduro announced that Central Bank head Nelson Merentes — who has been under intense pressure after the banknote debacle — has handed in his resignation.

The left-wing Venezuelan leader announced that he has tapped economist Ricardo Sanguino to succeed Merentes.

