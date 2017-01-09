Niger declares 3-day mourning for late former Gov Kure
A FORMER governor of Niger state, Engineer Abdukadir Kure is dead. Mr. Kure died in a German hospital where he was flown for treatment last week according to family sources. Engineer Kure died of complications arising from liver disease. He was the governor of Niger state between 1999-2007. UPD He died on Sunday at a […]
