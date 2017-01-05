Niger-Delta amnesty; payments to former Niger Delta militants resume

Payments of cash stipends to former militants agreed under a 2009 amnesty in the country’s Niger Delta oil hub has resumed, an official said on Thursday.

“Two months of the ex-militants stipends were paid yesterday. The rest of their stipends will be paid later in batches by the central bank (CBN),” said Piriye Kiyaramo, an officer in the Amnesty Office.

He said the paid stipends covered August and September 2016.

The post Niger-Delta amnesty; payments to former Niger Delta militants resume appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

