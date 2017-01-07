Niger Delta Avengers order fighters to prepare for war
Niger Delta Avengers (NDA), on Friday ordered its fighters to prepare to fight “war” against the “enemy”, saying Nigerian authorities were not ready for dialogue. Avengers had declared a ceasefire last year after major attacks on oil facilities, crippling the OPEC member’s oil output. The attacks cut Nigeria’s oil production, which stood at 2.1 million […]
Niger Delta Avengers order fighters to prepare for war
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG