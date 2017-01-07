Niger Delta Avengers to Launch “Operation Walls of Jericho” and “Hurricane Joshua”
Niger Delta Avengers (NDA), the militant group that had claimed responsibility for many sabotage attacks in Niger Delta last year, said that it has asked its fighters to prepare to fight the “enemy” as it claimed Nigerian authorities were not ready for dialogue. The Avengers declared a ceasefire last year after staging major attacks on […]
