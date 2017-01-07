Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Niger Delta Avengers to Launch “Operation Walls of Jericho” and “Hurricane Joshua”

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Niger Delta Avengers (NDA), the militant group that had claimed responsibility for many sabotage attacks in Niger Delta last year, said that it has asked its fighters to prepare to fight the “enemy” as  it claimed Nigerian authorities were not ready for dialogue. The Avengers declared a ceasefire last year after staging major attacks on […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.