Niger Delta Crisis: Between FG’s Peace Moves And A Fastidious Region

After accusations and counter accusations between the federal government and leaders of the Niger Delta over the sincerity or otherwise of the peace process on the side of the government, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s visit to the region on Monday beamed a ray of hope that the quest for a truce is not a mirage after all, JONATHAN NDA- ISAIAH writes.

In Nigeria, the Niger Delta region is considered as the goose that lays the golden eggs. Since oil was discovered in the country as far back as the 50s, it has been the mainstay of the Nigerian economy. Sadly, the discovery of oil led to the neglect of other sectors of the economy like agriculture and solid minerals.

While the country embarked wholly on oil exploitation, the Niger Delta region where the crude is located began agitation over neglect by successive administrations. The thinking is that since oil is used to develop other regions and the economy in the country, the Niger Delta region was getting the short end of the stick.

At the time the late pop star, Michael Jackson released his hit song ‘They Don’t Really Care About Us’, not a few Niger Deltans felt the pop star was speaking their minds. But since the dawn of democracy in 1999 successive government have rolled out measures to assuage the yearnings and aspirations of the region, but like Charles Dickson’s fictional character, Oliver Twist, the Niger Delta region have always demand more from each government’s intervention.

The administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo formed the Niger Delta Development Commission ( NDDC) to take care of projects and developments in the region. Corroborating this, the late President Umaru Yar’Adua initiated the amnesty programme which was hailed as a masterstroke that went a long way in taking care of some of the region’s agitation. And when President Goodluck Jonathan assumed office, it considered the end of agitation in the region as one of their own, for the first time, in the history of the country was calling the shots.

However, it was not the case with the Jonathan administration. Instead of developing the Niger Delta, accidental billionaires and ‘money miss roads’ started emerging from the region. Militants were given pipeline protection contracts and some other perks, making some few persons rich at the expense of the region.

When President Muhammadu Buhari came on board on May 29, 2015, bombing of pipelines which had hitherto stopped in the last administration resumed. The militants came up with all sorts of demands, decrying the poor state of the Niger Delta, forgetting that the son of the soil was President for 6 years and nothing show for it in the region.

The constant bombings of oil and gas pipelines by the militants contributed massively to the country sliding into recession. President Buhari appealed to the militants to sheathe their swords and embrace peace.

On November 1 last year the President met with leaders from the region who presented 16 demands. According to sources at the meeting, the leaders were expecting the President to massage their egos with some promises, but President Buhari who is not known for subtlety told the leaders bluntly that they needed to do more to stop the bombings in the region, given the influence they have on the militants.

The President said the service chiefs were putting together their own assessment of the militancy situation. “When I have these reports, including this one (just presented), we will revisit the situation (in the region) to ensure that we succeed this time”, he added.

After the meeting with the leaders of the region there were still pockets of bombing in the region. On Christmas day when FCT residents paid him a homage, President Buhari again appealed to the militants to come to the negotiation table in order to end their violent campaign in the oil-rich Niger Delta. Buhari said this would afford both the government and the militants the opportunity to decide how the nation’s resources could be managed instead of agitators picking up arms against their fatherland.

At the beginning of the year some of the militants threatened to resume hostilities, accusing the federal government of not being sincere in finding a lasting solution to the agitation in the region. Leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief E.K. Clark warned that Niger Delta militants might return to the creeks and resume hostilities if the federal government holds out too long on the issue of dialogue with the agitators.

Clark said, “It is getting late for President Muhammadu Buhari and the federal government on the issue of dialogue with the aggrieved Niger Delta agitators who have stopped the bombing of pipelines and other oil facilities. If the dialogue fails to commence as soon as possible, the boys may feel betrayed and go back to the creeks and resume hostilities.

“I saw the president’s media man (Femi Adesina) claiming that we are not one and not united, and that the federal government was still looking for people to negotiate with. That was a great insult to us. I was in government before he was born. On July 30, 2016, I summoned a meeting of all Ijaw leaders and traditional rulers to my house in Warri and the Deputy Governor of Delta State was in attendance.

“After that first meeting, I decided to call for another one with paid adverts in national dailies, since it was not only the Ijaws that have oil and gas.”

After the meeting, Clark said the “boys in the creeks” quickly responded and mandated him to negotiate on their behalf, stating that on November 1, 2016, he led a delegation comprising traditional rulers, leaders, women and youth leaders from the Niger Delta to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where they presented to the federal government a 16-point demand for dialogue and negotiations.

“Yet, this government is saying that it does not know whom to negotiate with. We are ready to negotiate, the earlier the better. Therefore we are using this opportunity of you coming to see me, to tell the federal government that it’s getting too late. We are Nigerians and we are nationalists,” the Ijaw leader warned.

In view of this, the presidency announced last weekend that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will be visiting a number of oil communities across some Niger Delta states starting on Monday, January 16, 2017, when he travels to Delta State.

According to the statement, during these visits, the Vice President will lead high-level delegations of the Federal Government to interact with leaders and representatives of the oil-producing communities in continuation of ongoing outreach efforts of the Buhari administration towards a long lasting and permanent resolution of the Niger Delta crisis.

“The Buhari presidency is fully committed to having an effective dialogue and positive engagement that will end the crisis in the oil-producing areas. And believes that these visits would further boost the confidence necessary for the attainment of peace and prosperity in the areas and the Nigerian nation in general”, it noted.

In Delta State on Monday, Osinbajo cautioned in advance of the impending danger the country would face in no distant future if it continues to rely on oil as its major source of revenue generation. He said the sad reality that crude oil will soon become useless was staring Nigeria in the face and as such, “we must be smart and act intelligently and fast”.

Speaking in Gbaramatu kingdom Osinbajo regretted that fire incidents from pipeline vandalisation have claimed the lives of thousands of persons between January and June 2016 in which the country recorded over 1447 incidents of vandalisation.

Speaking to a large crowd after meeting behind closed doors with leaders of Gbaramatu at the palace of the Pere of Gbaramatu kingdom, Oboro Gbaraun II, the Vice President asked the people of the region to recognise the fact that the future is full of challenges for the oil industry.

He said, “In another 20 to 30 years, our oil won’t be as precious as it is today and that is reality? America has stopped buying oil from us. All the countries of Asia that buy oil from us are building alternative means of power, China and Japan are developing electric cars. In fact, Japan has more charging stations than petrol stations. Solar power is getting cheaper.

“The Niger Delta of today is one where aside environmental degradation, between 1998 and 2015, over 20,000 persons have died from fire incidents arising from breaching of the pipelines.

“To prepare for a great future for the Gbaramatu kingdom, three things must happen: we must recognise the unique environmental challenges the Niger Delta is facing, we must also recognise that the Niger Delta is a special economic zone for this nation so we must treat it as a special development zone”.

This, he added, entails that the federal and state governments as well as the National Assembly, NDDC and civil societies representing Niger Delta must come together on a round table and map out strategy for rapid development.

“There is no excuse for not planning together. The federal government cannot solve the problem of Niger Delta. It is impossible for the FG to do it alone. The state should devote substantial portion of its budget to this special project”, the VP quipped.

He further observed that the critical areas the federal government was bothered about was infrastructure, even as he hinted that “in the 2017 budget, we have provided for the commencement of the Lagos – Calabar rail way which will go through Delta”.

The VP said, “We are working with the Chinese on this project. When I leave here we will visit the site of the Maritime University. The president has directed the ministry of petroleum to work quick to see to the realisation of all of the objectives of implementing this crucial educational institution.

“Establishing this university has passed the second reading in the National Assembly and I know we have the commitment of the members of the national assembly to fast track this bill so that the maritime school will be completed as soon as possible”.

He explained that the maritime university which is expected to start fully in September this year and other government projects cannot become functional without enough revenue which is being frustrated by militants and pipeline vandals.

“If there is no revenue, we are deceiving ourselves. There must be revenue and it can only come when there is peace. There should be commitment to peace”, Osinbajo stated.

He further disclosed that the PAN Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) had already submitted a detailed list of 16 issues for dialogue that would help in ascertaining key development priorities, noting that “it is an important working document that represents an excellent road map to the future of Niger Delta”.

On the cleanup of oil producing communities in the Niger Delta, Osinbajo said, “For the cleanup not be a waste of money, we must enforce strict environmental standard for the oil producing companies. And all our communities must prevent vandalisation which is also a major source of environmental degradation”.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

