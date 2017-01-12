Niger Delta Crisis: Ex-militants back Buhari’s govt, vow to fish out pipeline vandals
Some former Niger Delta militants have pledged to support the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government in its fight against pipeline vandalism. The ex-agitators have vowed to protect the sovereignty of the country and expose anyone found vandalizing oil and gas installations within their communities. This was the resolution reached at a meeting held between the […]
