Niger Delta Crisis: Osinbajo Begins Meetings With Oil-producing Communities

Posted on Jan 14, 2017

* To visit Delta, Bayelsa & Rivers States In further demonstration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s readiness and determination to comprehensively address the Niger Delta situation, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, will be visiting a number of oil communities across some Niger Delta States starting on Monday, January 16, 2017, when he travels to Delta State. At a later date to be announced soon, the Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo would also be visiting Bayelsa and Rivers States.

