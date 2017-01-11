Oil war: Deputy governor beg militants to stop attacks – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Oil war: Deputy governor beg militants to stop attacks
NAIJ.COM
The deputy governor of Delta state, Kingsley Otuaro, has urged militants to abort the plan to recommence bombing of oil installations in the Niger Delta region. READ ALSO: Militants write letter to Buhari. Otuaro who serves as chairman, Delta State …
Niger Delta: Don't attack oil installations – Delta deputy Governor begs militants
2017 Budget: IYC Wants Strategy To Ensure Adequate Oil Output
Funding the amnesty programme
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG