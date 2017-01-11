Niger Delta: Don’t attacks oil installations – Delta deputy Governor begs militants
The Deputy governor of Delta State and chairman Delta State Advocacy Committee Against Oil Facility Vandalism, DSACAOFV, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, has pleaded with Niger Delta militants against resuming attacks on oil installations in the region. Otuaro said dialogue remained the only way forward towards resolving the Niger Delta crisis. A new group, known as Niger […]
Niger Delta: Don’t attacks oil installations – Delta deputy Governor begs militants
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG