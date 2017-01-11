Pages Navigation Menu

Niger Delta: Don’t attacks oil installations – Delta deputy Governor begs militants

otuaro

The Deputy governor of Delta State and chairman Delta State Advocacy Committee Against Oil Facility Vandalism, DSACAOFV, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, has pleaded with Niger Delta militants against resuming attacks on oil installations in the region. Otuaro said dialogue remained the only way forward towards resolving the Niger Delta crisis. A new group, known as Niger […]

