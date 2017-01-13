Niger Delta elders beg militants over attacks on oil installations
The Chief Edwin Clark-led Pan Niger Delta Forum has called on aggrieved militant groups in the Niger Delta to stop bombing oil facilities in the region. Just few days ago, the Niger Delta Delta Avengers, NDA, had threatened to renew hostilities in the oil rich region, saying it will hit President Muhammadu Buhari very hard […]
Niger Delta elders beg militants over attacks on oil installations
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG