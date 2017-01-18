Niger Delta oil won’t dry in another 100 years – Ex-Minister, Kenneth Gbagi blasts Osinbajo
A former Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has insisted that oil well in the Niger Delta will not dry up in the next 100 years. He made the remark in response to Osinbajo’s call for diversification of the nation’s economy because the value of oil would drop in the next 20 to […]
