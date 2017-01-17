Niger Delta region long neglected – Osinbajo
Nigeria’s Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo has admitted that the Niger Delta region has long been abandoned. Osinbajo made this assertion when he led a Federal Government delegation to the oil rich region on Monday. The Vice President noted that most of the developmental initiatives started by the past administrations had not achieved their developmental objectives for […]
Niger Delta region long neglected – Osinbajo
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG