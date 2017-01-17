Pages Navigation Menu

Niger Delta region long neglected – Osinbajo

Nigeria’s Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo has admitted that the Niger Delta region has long been abandoned. Osinbajo made this assertion when he led a Federal Government delegation to the oil rich region on Monday. The Vice President noted that most of the developmental initiatives started by the past administrations had not achieved their developmental objectives for […]

