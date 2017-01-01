Niger Delta: ‘Troops Ready For Any Eventuality’

The Commander, Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), Rear Admiral Apochi Suleiman, yesterday said the joint taskforce will not hesitate to enforce its mandate in the Niger Delta region, expressing the troops’ readiness to contain any eventuality in the area.

This is just as the Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral James Oluwole, while recieving Commander Suleiman and entourage in his office, urged security agencies in Nigeria to collaborate more, in order to forestall any threat to the country’s national interest.

The OPDS’ Commander spoke at the Ikang border post in Bakassi local government area of Cross River State, shortly after embarking on ‘Exercise Safety Check’, within the Niger Delta creeks.

According him, the exercise was intended to ensure the protection of Nigeria’s critical infrastructures, while nipping other forms of criminality in the bud during and after the Yuletide.

While fielding questions from newsmen, Suleiman expressed confidence in the mental and physical fitness of the troops to discharge their duties effectively.

Members of the taskforce comprise of the Nigerian army, Navy, Airforce, Police Force and NSCDC personnel.

Flanked by the deputy force commander, Land Component, Brig. Gen. Kelvin Aligbe, the sector 4 commander, Col. NU Muktar, among other top officers, Rear Admiral Suleiman said “ This is a continuation of exercise safety check that started last week from Delta to Bayelsa, Rivers to Akwa Ibom and down to Cross River.

“So far, you can agree with me that there has been relative peace within our joint operating areas.

“What we have seen, so far, shows that our troops are ready and prepared for any eventuality. We are sure of enforcing the mandate that has been given to us.”

Highlight of the exercise, which took the team aboard several military gunboats to the Cameroun military post; Bataillon d’ Intervention Rapide (BIR), in Archibong Town, was the commander’s address and feast with the troops in Esighi.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

