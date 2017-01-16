Pages Navigation Menu

Niger Delta University 2016/2017 1st Batch Supplementary Admission List Released.

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The Niger Delta University through her management has released the 1st supplementary and 2nd supplementary lists of admitted candidates into the institution for the 2016/2017 academic session. The lists can be accessed via the school’s portal. You can view the lists including the merit list have been made available in a pdf format. To access …

