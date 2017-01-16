Niger Delta University 2016/2017 1st Batch Supplementary Admission List Released.

The Niger Delta University through her management has released the 1st supplementary and 2nd supplementary lists of admitted candidates into the institution for the 2016/2017 academic session. The lists can be accessed via the school’s portal. You can view the lists including the merit list have been made available in a pdf format. To access …

The post Niger Delta University 2016/2017 1st Batch Supplementary Admission List Released. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

