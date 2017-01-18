Niger Gov Urge Politicians To Send Their Kids To Public School

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger has advised all political office holders to enroll their children in public schools to ensure the revival and sustenance of the sector. He gave the advise when he received the President of Children’s Government of Nigeria, Miss Hauwa Musa and other delegations on Wednesday in Minna. According to the governor, …

The post Niger Gov Urge Politicians To Send Their Kids To Public School appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

