Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Niger govt. warns politicians against reckless statements – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Niger govt. warns politicians against reckless statements
The Nation Newspaper
Niger state government has advised Politicians to desist from making reckless statements that will worsen security challenges in the state. The government warned politicians not to capitalize on the security challenges in the state for their selfish

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.