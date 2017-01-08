Niger govt. warns politicians against reckless statements – The Nation Newspaper
|
Niger govt. warns politicians against reckless statements
The Nation Newspaper
Niger state government has advised Politicians to desist from making reckless statements that will worsen security challenges in the state. The government warned politicians not to capitalize on the security challenges in the state for their selfish …
