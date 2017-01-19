Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Niger Moves To Save Local Languages From Extinction

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The need for parents to ensure that the native languages and cultures are not allowed to go into extinction has been stressed by the Niger state Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism Mr Jonathan Vatsa .

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The Commissioner who stated this in Minna yesterday noted that English language has become the first language of most homes, instead of the native languages that are supposed to be spoken to imbibe in children the unique cultures of the state.

He stated that  when the native languages are spoken to the children it will build in them  from the formative ages the core values peculiar to our society and making them have the desire to adopt best practices for the development of the society.

“As Commissioner in charge of culture, I am worried and indeed the government is worried that none of the younger ones can read and write in the native languages as it used to be in the past” he stated

In view of this realization, the commissioner stated that the government will soon come up with deliberate policies and programmes to ensure that the first languages are not allowed to go into extinction in the state.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.