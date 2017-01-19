Niger Moves To Save Local Languages From Extinction

The need for parents to ensure that the native languages and cultures are not allowed to go into extinction has been stressed by the Niger state Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism Mr Jonathan Vatsa .

The Commissioner who stated this in Minna yesterday noted that English language has become the first language of most homes, instead of the native languages that are supposed to be spoken to imbibe in children the unique cultures of the state.

He stated that when the native languages are spoken to the children it will build in them from the formative ages the core values peculiar to our society and making them have the desire to adopt best practices for the development of the society.

“As Commissioner in charge of culture, I am worried and indeed the government is worried that none of the younger ones can read and write in the native languages as it used to be in the past” he stated

In view of this realization, the commissioner stated that the government will soon come up with deliberate policies and programmes to ensure that the first languages are not allowed to go into extinction in the state.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

