Niger State Warns Against Hoarding Of Food Items – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Niger State Warns Against Hoarding Of Food Items
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Drama In Ado Ekiti Markets As Iyaloja Forcefully Reduces Foodstuff Prices The Government of Niger State has cautioned against nefarious acts of middlemen who specialise in buying and hoarding food items to cause artificial scarcity. The Commissioner of …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG