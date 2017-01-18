Niger To Develop Local Languages Against Extinction

The need for parents to ensure that the native languages and cultures are not allowed to go into extinction has been stressed, by the Niger State commissioner of information, culture and tourism, Mr Jonathan Vatsa.

The commissioner, who stated this in Minna on Wednesday noted that English language has become the first language of most homes , instead of the native languages that supposed to be spoken to imbibe in children the unique cultures of the state.

He stated that when the native languages are spoken to the children it will build in them from the formative ages the core values peculiar to our society and making them have the desire to adopt best practices for the development of the society.

“As a Commissioner in charge of culture, I am worried and indeed the government is worried that none of the younger ones can read and write in the native languages as it used to be in the past,” he stated.

In view of the realization the commissioner stated that the government will soon come up with deliberate policies and programmes to ensure that the first languages are not allowed to go into extinction in the state.

The Commissioner also disclosed that the ministry will be ready to collaborate with College of Education Minna and IBB University Lapai to develop courses in the major languages of the state as first language s (L1) to boost the cultural heritage of the state.

“The programme we intend to come up with is aimed at ensuring that the younger Nigerlites can read and write in Hausa, Nupe, Gbagy, Kambari and other native languages, because this will build in them a better understanding of our best practices”

He recalled that the earliest curriculum of Nigeria’s education emphasized the importance of the first language which is our native dialects as very germane to our educational development and therefore wondered why that should be neglected now.

He stated that the government of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello believed in the development of the right attitude leveraging on our rich cultural heritage as the panacea for the change we all need.

