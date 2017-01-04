Niger Tornadoes coach, Bala gets official car, house

Niger Tornadoes Technical Adviser, Abubakar Bala has been presented with a brand new Peugeot 406 Prestige Car ahead of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

Bala, who was confirmed technical adviser after guiding the Ikoh Allah to the 11th position on the log last season, has also received keys to his three bedroom apartment to assist him in his new designation as the team’s coach.

He was the team’s chief coach last season as he took over from the former technical adviser Abdullahi Biffo.

An elated Bala while receiving the car from the Niger State Commissioner of Sport was full of praises and appreciated the State Government for the kind gesture, while promising to give his best to the team in ensuring that the Tornadoes perform better than the last season.

Niger Tornadoes will kick start their 2016/2017 league campaign against Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries Football Club of Lagos on January 15 at the Agege Township Stadium.

