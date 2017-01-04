Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Niger Tornadoes’ Hussaini Isah eyeing top three spot – Goal.com

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Goal.com

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Niger Tornadoes' Hussaini Isah eyeing top three spot
Goal.com
Niger Tornadoes defender Hussaini Isah is confident that the Ikon Allah Boys will compete with the big boys in the 2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season. The Minna-based side finished in a decent position at the end of the 2016 top
Niger Tornadoes coach, Bala gets official car, houseThe Nation Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.