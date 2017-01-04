Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria airport security personnel to carry weapons

Posted on Jan 4, 2017

The Federal Government has approved that the Aviation Security personnel should bear arms to enhance security of passengers and installations across the nation’s airports. The Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, stated this when he briefed State House correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting, which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

