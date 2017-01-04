Nigeria airport security personnel to carry weapons
The Federal Government has approved that the Aviation Security personnel should bear arms to enhance security of passengers and installations across the nation’s airports. The Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, stated this when he briefed State House correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting, which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.
